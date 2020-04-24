Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24
Trend:
Officers of the Main Organized Crime Department under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs have carried out a special operation against members of the international network of cybercriminals, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry on Apr. 24.
Two Bulgarian citizens, committing cyber crimes against the banking sector of Azerbaijan, have been detained.
