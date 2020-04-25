IAEA to supply Uzbekistan with set of diagnostic test systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has decided to supply equipment with a set of diagnostic test systems to the Research Institute of Virology of the Uzbek Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

The kits include equipment for detection of COVID-19, using a new diagnostic method based on RT-PCR - real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), reception, registration and primary processing of material, DNA/RNA isolation, preparation of reaction mixture and conducting PCR, detection of PCR results and disinfection of materials.

The total amount of equipment and test systems supplied is worth 70,000 euros. Arrival of equipment in Uzbekistan is expected by early May of 2020.

In clinical medicine, PCR diagnostics is one of the most popular methods of analysis in various fields, such as infectious diseases clinic, urogynecology, neonatology, blood service, phthisiatrics and pulmonology.

With the help of this method, it is possible to make a type identification of the causative agent, i.e. to identify a specific strain.

