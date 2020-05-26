Nar 4G users up by 66% over the past year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Always providing its subscribers with high-quality and uninterrupted internet, Nar observes remarkable growth in the number of 4G users. Thus, compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of Nar’s 4G users has increased by 66% in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, affordable internet packs offered by the mobile operator led to 51% growth in the volume of internet traffic. In fact, expansion of LTE and LTE-A base stations across the country, the growth of the 4G smartphone penetration and products designed to meet the needs of subscribers for internet served for the rapid growth of 4G users.

Nar continued to expand its coverage in the capital and regions during the first quarter of the current year in order to provide its subscribers with high-speed and quality 4G network. Thus, about 50 units of 3G and 4G/4.5G base stations were installed in the country during the period. Overall, 4G users of Nar, which provides its customers with an uninterrupted and fast internet, surpassed 1 million. Currently, 67% of 4G users are residing in Baku, while 33% of them are living in the regions.

