Amazon Web Services announces global competition to find, fix 1 mln software bugs

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon, announced the AWS BugBust Challenge, a global competition for developers to collectively eliminate one million software bugs, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

AWS BugBust is the first global bug-busting challenge for developers to collectively eliminate 1 million software bugs and 100 million U.S. dollars in technical debt for their organizations using Amazon CodeGuru, the company said.

Amazon CodeGuru is a developer tool that uses machine learning to identify bugs and find the most expensive lines of code in applications.

During the event, each participant's total number of bugs fixed and cost savings will be added to the global AWS BugBust leaderboard, making participants eligible for profile badges, exclusive prizes, and a chance for an expense-paid trip to attend AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas.

"Today, we are excited to announce an entirely new approach to help developers improve code quality, eliminate bugs, and boost application performance, while saving millions of dollars in application resource costs," said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon Machine Learning at AWS.

"With the AWS BugBust Challenge, developers can use Amazon CodeGuru to spend less time finding common coding mistakes and more time having fun and competing to improve their applications and save their companies a lot of money," he added.