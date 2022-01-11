Armenian names of Azerbaijani settlements can be fully removed from Google maps - Azercosmos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Armenian names of Azerbaijani cities and villages [located in Azerbaijan's territories previously occupied by Armenia until their liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] on Google maps may be completely removed in the future, the board chairman of Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC Samaddin Asadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan is actively cooperating with Google to change the display of toponyms on the maps of the search engine.

"Within this cooperation, a number of toponyms have already been changed. The Cyber-Security Center is also in close contact with Google. The Google map already displays the Azerbaijani names. This is the result of our cooperation,” he said.