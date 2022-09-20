Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign memorandum on cooperation in space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Turkish Space Agency, Trend reports via the ministryş

According to the ministry, the signing took place within the framework of the 73rd International Astronautical Congress in Paris.

The memorandum envisages the strengthening of cooperation in the field of remote sensing of the Earth and the development of technologies, as well as the expansion of mutually beneficial programs for the exchange of experience and knowledge to assess commercial and educational opportunities in the space sector.

The document will contribute to the joint activities of the two organizations in international space projects, active cooperation in the development of the space ecosystem, space science and other areas, added the ministry.