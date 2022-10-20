Azerbaijani IT company talks its activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan’s A2Z Technologies company renders IT services in Karabakh, the head of the company's commercial department Tural Huseynov told Trend on October 20.

According to Huseynov, the company provides liberated territories with internet services.

"In Karabakh, we have created a modern communication network at the facilities. We also ensure the technological security of some facilities," he said.

Besides, the head of the department noted that the company also provides its services in eight other regions of Azerbaijan, including Baku and Absheron.

"In these areas, we mainly provide internet services. Work to expand the geography of the provision of services is ongoing," added Huseynov.