Commission-free money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye to become available

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Turkish "Turan Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi" (Turan) financial company is going to establish commission-free money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye through bank cards, CEO and Founder of Turan Özgür Bayraktar told Trend.

According to him, the limits on money transfers from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and vice versa are regulated by the issuing banks of these cards.

He also noted that it will be possible to transfer money from card to card without commission only during the first 90 days after registration in the Turan mobile app.

Bayraktar also said that Turan has already launched the possibility of commission-free money transfers (from card to card) from Türkiye to Azerbaijan.