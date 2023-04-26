Azercosmos negotiates launch of new Azerbaijani satellite into orbit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azercosmos OJSC (Open Joint-Stock Company) is negotiating with world-famous satellite manufacturers to launch a new Azerbaijani satellite into orbit that requires a thorough study before the process of developing and commissioning the satellite, the company told Trend,

"The customers are interested in the field of satellite services, such as innovation, cost, support and others, which are constantly changing and being updated. The economic and non-economic benefits that our country may receive from a new satellite project in the future are being carefully studied. We are negotiating with world-famous manufacturers to launch a new Azerbaijani satellite into orbit. This process will continue until the most appropriate choice for our country is made," the company said.

In addition, commenting on Azerbaijan's plans to buy a space satellite, Azercosmos highlighted that this information does not correspond to reality.

Previously, it was said that Azersky (the remote Earth observation satellite) completed its mission one year earlier than its estimated exploitation. The exchange of information with the Azersky satellite has stopped. Although Azercosmos and the satellite manufacturer took measures to restore communication, it was not possible to establish communication with the satellite.

The first Azerbaijani satellite was launched into orbit in 2013 and its service life is 17 years, while the second communication satellite was launched into orbit in 2018 and its service life is up to 22 years.