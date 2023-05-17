Azerbaijan reveals number of households to be covered by fiber-optic internet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. About 55 percent of Azerbaijani households will be covered by fiber-optic internet services by the end of 2023, Aztelekom LLC, the national telecommunications operator, told Trend.

According to the company, the number of households connected to this service is about 1 million, or 39 percent.

"By the end of 2021, 225,000 households were covered. Thus, within the framework of the 'Online Azerbaijan' project implemented since 2021, the number of households with broadband Internet access has grown to one million in three years, which is 3.5 times more than in the previous period," the company said.

Moreover, within the 'Online Azerbaijan' project, it is planned to cover the entire territory of Azerbaijan with broadband internet.