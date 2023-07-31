Nar continues to enhance its customer satisfaction indicators (AD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Nar announced the indicators of customer satisfaction with the services it provides based on surveys conducted in the first half of 2023.

The 777 Call Center of Nar, available 7/24, has received about 800,000 customer requests in the last six months, which were answered within 2 minutes on average. Compared to last year, the satisfaction index increased by 2% to 91.4%.

98% of more than 20,000 subscribers who turned to "Nar" stores with various requests during the current year expressed their satisfaction with the services. One of the main reasons why customers choose Nar stores is the more convenient service provided at renovated offices. Nar introduced 7 stores meeting the new standards in the first half of this year. 12 more will be ready for superior customer service by the end of the year.

More than 1 million subscribers applied through the "Nar+" application. An average of 87.4% of them received an answer easily through this application. In addition, the social media team of the mobile operator promptly responded to more than 40,000 posts. The requests were mostly about tariffs, internet packages and operations related to the number.

Focusing on improving overall customer service, "Nar" consistently makes enhancements for more convenient interaction with subscribers.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. The mobile operator adheres to its customer-centric strategy and provides superior service at an affordable price.