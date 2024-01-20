Iran launches new satellite into space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Iran launched a new satellite called Sorayya into space on January 20, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the report, the new satellite, weighing about 50 kg, was launched into space by the Qaem 100 satellite-carrying rocket.

The Sorayya satellite is located 750 kilometers from the Earth and will operate for research purposes about 10 years.

The mentioned satellite was produced with the joint cooperation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the aeronautical forces of the IRGC, Hasan Salaria, chairman of Iran's Aeronautics Organization, and other officials attended in the event dedicated to the launch of the Sorayya satellite.

Qaem 100 satellite-carrying rocket has the capacity to carry satellites weighing 80 kg into space.