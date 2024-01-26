More than 6,600 Azerbaijanis enroll in Coursera educational program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. As of today, 6,654 Azerbaijanis have registered in the Coursera educational program, Executive director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov said during the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

According to Jafarov, currently, 1,300 Azerbaijanis have successfully completed this program.

He emphasized that last year the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution launched the project "4IR Academy" (Academy of the IV Industrial Revolution).

This initiative offers a platform for 10,000 people who want to improve their skills in IV Industrial Revolution technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, cloud technologies, programming languages, and other areas.

