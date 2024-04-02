Azerbaijan sees remarkable growth in IT sector in recent years - StrategEast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan has seen a notable increase in the field of information technology in recent years, especially with ambitious projects like IT Hub Azerbaijan, the President of StrategEast Anatoly Motkin said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the closing ceremony of the IT Hub Azerbaijan project.

"This project stands out for its one-of-a-kind mission: to democratize access to IT opportunities by expanding beyond Baku and into the country's regions. The program focuses on growing the professional community and creating equitable opportunities for all people who want to enter the realm of technology," Motkin said.

According to him, the distinctive feature of the IT Hub Azerbaijan project is its contribution to job opportunities not only in the IT sector but also in many other areas.

"Statistics indicate that each IT professional indirectly contributes four to five additional jobs in unrelated IT sectors such as transportation, construction, service, and hospitality. This emphasizes the importance of the technology sector as an engine of economic growth and innovation. Moreover, the project highlights the global ambitions of Azerbaijani IT professionals. In the era of digitalization, geographical boundaries are being erased, allowing local talents to act on the international stage without leaving their homeland," StrategEast President said.

He noted that IT Hub Azerbaijan and similar initiatives create the basis for global achievements, inspiring young professionals and entrepreneurs to realize their dreams and projects.

"The project not only highlights Azerbaijan as a growing center of IT innovation but also actively engages international talent and technology leaders at events like InMerge, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experience. This dynamic strengthens the country's position on the global stage and helps attract foreign investment in the technology sector. Finally, deep gratitude is addressed to the government and parliament of Azerbaijan for their support and assistance in the implementation of the project. Such cooperation between the state, international organizations, and the private sector creates a synergy that can radically change the economic landscape of the country, basing it on knowledge and innovation. ''IT Hub Azerbaijan is only the beginning of the road to an innovative and prosperous future for Azerbaijan in the digital era," Motkin added.

To note, the project IT Hub: Attracting Foreign Direct Investments in the Information and Communication Sector of Azerbaijan (IT Hub Azerbaijan) is implemented with the cooperation of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, StrategEast Company, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The project's goal is to assist in the development of ICT in Azerbaijan's provinces by training and employing qualified professionals in this field.

