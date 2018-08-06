CPC announces tender for supply of fire trucks

6 August 2018 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:35
Turkmenistan looking for service partners in gas sector via tender
Tenders 12:53
Azerkimya announces tender to buy sulphate oxidant
Tenders 12:33
Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery announces tender
Tenders 12:32
SOCAR announces tender
Tenders 12:30
Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC announces tender
Tenders 12:05
Latest
Turkish lira hits record low after U.S. says reviewing duty-free access
Turkey 18:01
Turkmen authorities organize special flight for pilgrims to Mecca
Turkmenistan 18:00
Road crash causes explosion, fire near Bologna airport
Europe 17:48
Azerbaijani gymnasts at world championship in Glasgow
Society 17:46
OurCrowd ranked as most active Israeli VC investor
Israel 17:36
Azerbaijan privatizing fish and hazelnut processing enterprises (PHOTO)
Business 17:31
EBRD investments in Azerbaijan exceed 350M euros in 1H2018
Economy news 17:30
From hero to zero: no Uzbek cars sold in Russia in July
Economy news 17:28
Iran arrests 45 in corruption probe
Society 17:27