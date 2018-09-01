Iran’s NISOC to buy ‎“Ruston“ gas turbine‎ via int’l tender

1 September 2018 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster to buy portable studio equipment‎ ‎
Tenders 12:22
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster to buy HD transmission equipment
Tenders 11:41
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy electromagnetic change valve ‎
Tenders 30 August 15:21
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for drilling motor ‎
Tenders 30 August 14:21
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for drilling rig
Tenders 30 August 12:26
Iran’s NISOC to buy various equipment via int’l tender
Tenders 29 August 17:35
Latest
Trump: 'No necessity to keep Canada in new NAFTA deal'
US 19:22
Iran's 1st Intl. Gas Show kicks off in Tehran
Business 18:29
Latest on performance of Iran’s Astara customs checkpoint with Azerbaijan
Business 18:28
Loading/unloading of staple foods at Iranian ports falls
Business 18:13
Minerals, construction materials rank 2nd in goods loaded/unloaded via Iran's ports
Business 18:08
Azerbaijani defense minister meets Turkish military attache
Politics 17:58
Uzbek president to leave for Kyrgyzstan Sept. 3
Uzbekistan 17:58
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvest
Turkmenistan 17:30
South Pars Phase 14 offshore platform coming on stream
Business 17:28