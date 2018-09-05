Turkmen Agriculture Ministry looking for plant protection via tender

5 September 2018 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Eni Turkmenistan announces tender to buy spare parts for gas engines, compressors
Tenders 3 September 15:10
Turkmenistan's state oil company to purchase geophysical equipment
Tenders 9 August 09:42
Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of chemical plant
Tenders 29 May 15:01
Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of regional airports
Tenders 28 May 10:53
Turkmen Railway Transport Ministry announces tender
Tenders 28 May 09:27
Turkmenistan’s air carrier announces tender for provision and maintenance of SITA systems
Tenders 11 May 13:02
Latest
Baku Higher Oil School hits new record among Azerbaijani universities
Society 10:13
Russian airline to launch flights to Uzbek cities
Uzbekistan 09:59
Prices for industrial products increase in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:52
Israel Railways to introduce robot-assisted bicycle parking
Israel 09:50
Typhoon kills 10 in Japan, boats move stranded passengers from airport
Other News 09:47
Saudi Aramco to hold joint event with South Korea's S-Oil at big industry conference
Arab World 09:43
U.S. apple farmers afraid they will be hurt by U.S.-China trade battle
US 09:42
International telecom exhibition-conference to be held in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 09:34
Volume of transit of e-commerce goods through Azerbaijan announced
ICT 09:32