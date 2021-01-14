Turkmenistan's State Development Bank opens tender for audit
Latest
Grand commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route
Baku Higher Oil School hosts interuniversity championship of International Competition Petrobowl (PHOTO)
Amnesty International documents strikes by Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian towns, villages during 44-day war
Nizami Ganjavi International Center started it’s international activities on 2021 being declared Year of Nizami Ganjavi (FOTO)
New roads in South Caucasus mean investment flow and business development - Russian political analyst