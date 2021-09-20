Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for software dev't

Tenders 20 September 2021 12:35 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for software dev't
Iran sees increase in employment rate
Iran sees increase in employment rate
East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor
East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor
Iranian expert talks electricity prices for industrial sector
Iranian expert talks electricity prices for industrial sector
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia records increase in Producer Price Index Business 12:48
British School in Baku organized IGCSE counseling session for parents and students of Year 10 and Year 11 (PHOTO) Society 12:39
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of completed construction work Business 12:39
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases on Sept.20 Georgia 12:35
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for software dev't Tenders 12:35
Iran' sees surge in value of GDP in oil-gas sector Finance 12:20
Perm university shooter neutralized, possible accomplices being searched for — governor Russia 12:12
Sweden's Vattenfall raises emission targets, eyes 2040 net zero goal Europe 12:11
Turkish ministry reveals number of ships docked at Canakkale port Turkey 12:11
Honda targets annual sales of 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles in U.S. from 2024 Other News 12:09
Azerbaijan restores electrical system of liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:02
Central Bank of Iran shares data on GDP Finance 12:01
ACG celebrates 4 billion barrels production milestone Economy 12:00
Iran's CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:57
Iran's Dena Petrochemical Company signs contract to support domestic production Oil&Gas 11:51
Iran's Mostazafan Foundation financing construction of several power plants Oil&Gas 11:50
UAE’s Dragon Oil eyes increasing oil production in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:50
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (Sept.13 through Sept.17) Finance 11:44
ACG celebrates 4 billion barrels production milestone Oil&Gas 11:43
Shooting reported in Russia’s Perm State University (VIDEO) Russia 11:35
Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization send positive signal - expert Iran 11:28
India becoming destination country for healthy food, says Minister Other News 11:24
Azerbaijan Air Force fighter jets to fly over Bosphorus Strait within TEKNOFEST - 2021 Politics 11:23
200k volunteers, 400k workers drafted to fight Covid in India's rural areas Other News 11:21
Iran sees increase in employment rate Iran 11:19
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Iskenderun port in 8M2021 Turkey 11:09
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan increases production of gasoline Oil&Gas 11:04
Volume of ACG oil transshipment via Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 10:51
Turkey discloses volume of vehicle shipments between Mersin, Israeli Haifa ports Turkey 10:47
Indian Govt announcement on international tourism likely in 10 days: Officials Other News 10:45
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 20 Uzbekistan 10:44
Turkey shares data on chemical exports to Turkmenistan Turkey 10:42
Asian jet fuel demand to recover from pandemic nadir over coming quarters Oil&Gas 10:40
Meeting with VP Kamala Harris also on cards during PM Modi's US visit Israel 10:38
Iran shares data on trade turnover with ECO member states Business 10:37
Turkey records growth in clothing exports to Kazakhstan Turkey 10:33
Turkey sees increase in mining products exports to Azerbaijan Turkey 10:32
Azerbaijani FM leaves for New York to partake in UNGA's 76th session Politics 10:30
Turkey's leather exports to Uzbekistan surge in value for 8M2021 Turkey 10:30
Iranian currency rates for September 20 Finance 10:28
Value of grain exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan soars Turkey 10:26
Volume of SOCAR’s diesel supply to Ukraine revealed Oil&Gas 10:25
Georgia's frozen chicken export revenue increases Business 10:25
Turkmenistan boosts imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 10:23
Iran not to lift car import ban unconditionally - MP Transport 10:21
Azerbaijani gymnasts win six medals in Montenegro (PHOTO) Society 10:16
Strengthening economic relations with neighboring countries is priority for Iran - President Raisi Politics 10:15
East Azerbaijan province to complete semi-finished civil construction projects - governor Iran 10:12
Saudi retains top spot in oil supplies to China with volumes up 53% y/y Arab World 10:10
700,000 doses of Sputnik V’s second component delivered to Guatemala Russia 10:05
Iranian expert talks electricity prices for industrial sector Oil&Gas 09:54
Iran's lifts ban on imported rice Iran 09:48
Uzbekistan sees increase in manufacturing of industrial products Business 09:44
Iran, Syria trade slows down - Chamber of Commerce Iran 09:43
Turkmenistan’s energy ministry extends tender for power plant construction Tenders 09:38
Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count Oil&Gas 09:19
Armenia is not working towards implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - Russian expert on Baku Network platform Politics 09:18
Iran sees increase in electricity supply Oil&Gas 09:12
Iran's South Pars Gas Company to launch new refinery unit Oil&Gas 09:10
Iran shares data on rapeseed cultivation Business 09:08
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 09:07
American Airlines, Microsoft join Gates-backed program to boost clean energy Transport 08:59
2,438 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:28
EU remains Georgia’s main trading partner Business 08:00
USA economic recovery would reverse into recession if debt limit not raised - U.S. Treasury Secretary Economy 07:31
Taliban leader seeks foreign assistance for displaced Afghans Other News 06:59
Biden, Macron to talk amid submarine deal row Europe 06:25
Saudi Arabia outlines roadmap to boost museum sector Arab World 05:46
France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row Europe 05:13
Lebanon receives highest per-capita remittances in Arab region Finance 04:35
Honda to launch online sales of new cars in Japan Business 03:57
Lufthansa launches $2.5 bln capital increase to repay state bailout Finance 03:18
Israel re-allows entry of foreign tourist groups Tourism 02:36
Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters weeks away US 01:55
United Russia gets 42.92% of vote in State Duma elections with 20.06% of results counted Russia 01:12
France rebukes Australia, U.S. for lying, contempt over submarine deal Europe 00:31
Main goal of Armenian lobby is to create confrontation between Azerbaijan and Russia - Russian expert Politics 19 September 23:59
Turkey reports 26,398 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 19 September 23:46
Australia defends scrapping of French submarine deal, Macron and Biden to talk Other News 19 September 23:11
Cost of mobile internet in Georgia decreases ICT 19 September 22:44
Raisi orders ministries to identify coop. areas with SCO Iran 19 September 22:09
Uzbek textile industry has potential to become decisive hub between East, West Business 19 September 21:35
French company to reconstruct buildings in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat Turkmenistan 19 September 21:29
UK records another 29,612 coronavirus cases Europe 19 September 21:15
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 20 Oil&Gas 19 September 20:47
Qatar flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans leaves Kabul, official says US 19 September 20:20
Iran's CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 19 September 20:11
Iranian FM to meet with foreign ministers of 4 + 1 group Politics 19 September 19:01
Israel reports 7,445 new COVID-19 cases Israel 19 September 18:41
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 19 September 18:19
Kazakh Minister, reps of Kazakh cultural centers of Uzbekistan meet Kazakhstan 19 September 18:03
Israeli researchers 3D-print blood vessel networks for implantation Israel 19 September 17:42
Number of flights from Iran's Mehrabad International Airport up Transport 19 September 17:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19 September 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,734 more COVID-19 cases, 3,378 recoveries Society 19 September 16:48
Israel, Egypt FMs agree to boost bilateral ties Israel 19 September 16:35
Capital of Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company grows Oil&Gas 19 September 16:16
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 19 Oil&Gas 19 September 16:07
Georgia sees decline in revenues from beer exports Business 19 September 15:58
All news