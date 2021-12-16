Kazakhstan’s oil company opens tender to attract drilling services

Kazakhstan’s oil company opens tender to attract drilling services
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 propylene production increases Economy 16:08
Price of subscriptions for Microsoft 365 products expected to grow in 1Q2022 ICT 16:05
Azerbaijan creating forest belt in Aghdam industrial park Construction 15:49
Uzbekneftegaz obtains industrial gas flow from Doyakhotin field Uzbekistan 15:43
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported through Istanbul port Turkey 15:43
Average broadband internet download speeds increases in Azerbaijan ICT 15:39
Azerbaijan's Central Bank names amount of foreign currency sold through auction Finance 15:36
Azerbaijan's metallurgical production value rises for 11M2021 Economy 15:28
Armenia must ensure unhindered pass along Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor - deputy PM Politics 15:27
British Council brings together Creative Spark program partners, teachers, and educators for workshop on Embedding Enterprise Education into Curriculum at ADA University (PHOTO) Society 15:22
Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in U.S., Europe by 2025 Europe 15:22
TAP to need additional compressors, equipment for expansion - managing director Oil&Gas 15:21
Iran releases COVID-19 data for December 16 Society 15:19
Russia detects 28,486 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:17
Yerevan’s choice between Turkey’s "carrot" and Armenian diaspora’s "stick" Turkey 15:05
Georgia reveals tourist inflow data for 11M2021 Georgia 15:04
TAP’s capacity can be increased in stages - managing director Oil&Gas 14:52
Georgia sees increase in average monthly salaries Georgia 14:45
Turkmenistan to receive loan from OPEC Fund for marine project Business 14:44
TAP consortium reveals expected volume of gas transportation by end-2021 (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:43
Road construction in village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam stalled following mine blast Society 14:39
Section of Horadiz-Agbend highway completely cleared of mines, unexploded ordnance – ANAMA (PHOTO) Politics 14:36
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 14:25
Iran Energy Exchange shares data on sales of Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 14:25
Azerbaijan’s ASCO open tender for butterfly valves Tenders 14:25
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange growing Finance 14:24
Azerbaijan talks inaccuracy of mine maps of liberated areas given by Armenia Politics 14:14
Azerbaijan, UK sign MoU in mine clearance (PHOTO) Politics 14:06
Observer status in EAEU would be beneficial for Azerbaijan – Russian deputy PM Politics 14:00
Deputy PM talks possibility of establishing simplified entry regime between Russia, Azerbaijan Politics 13:32
Farid Gayibov elected as vice-president of National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Society 13:26
Iran unveils amount of investments attracted in West Azerbaijan Province Business 13:22
Russian companies presented proposals for participation in works in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - deputy PM Economy 13:10
President Ilham Aliyev re-elected as President of National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Politics 12:58
Azerbaijan to develop another roadmap for control of border checkpoints - deputy PM Economy 12:45
Agreements with Azerbaijan may change economic environment in region - Armenian PM Politics 12:45
Azerbaijan always feels Russia’s support in ensuring stability in region - ADA University rector Politics 12:44
Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan grew for 2021 - ambassador Economy 12:38
India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec Other News 12:26
Azerbaijan may discover new opportunities to connect markets of Asia and Europe - Russian deputy PM Economy 12:18
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local ports from Saudi Arabia in 10M2021 Turkey 11:57
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Turkmenistan surges for 11M2021 Turkey 11:55
Number of labor migrants from Turkey to Uzbekistan growing Turkey 11:55
IRENEX discloses amount of Kermanshah Oil Refining Company’s sales Oil&Gas 11:53
Active work underway to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus - Russia's deputy PM Politics 11:50
Turkey's cargo, passenger traffic at Ankara Esenboga Airport up in 11M2021 Turkey 11:50
UNESCO declares ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ as 'intangible cultural heritage of humanity' Other News 11:49
Turkmenistan intends to use international experience to develop its agricultural sector Business 11:49
Indian govt exploring public financing for road projects: Gadkari Other News 11:47
Indian economy recovering well, but Omicron poses a risk: RBI bulletin Other News 11:46
India to get indigenously developed 5G network in 2022 : MoS Chauhan Other News 11:45
Iran sees increase in flights from Zabol Airport Transport 11:44
Georgia to allocate significant funds for infrastructure projects in 2022 Georgia 11:35
Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane takes charge as Head Of Chiefs Of Staff Committee Other News 11:34
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 cargo transportation by all types of transport increases Transport 11:32
Iran’s Abadan Oil Refining Company sells various products at IRENEX Oil&Gas 11:29
Turkey stands for peace, stability, economic development in South Caucasus - FM Economy 11:27
Turkey reveals number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens Turkey 11:22
Number of Turkish jobseekers in Kazakhstan drops for 11M2021 Turkey 11:21
Azerbaijan negotiating robots purchase for mine clearance - minister Society 11:17
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 building materials production increases Economy 11:13
Azerbaijan sees growth in production value of machinery, equipment for 11M2021 Transport 11:13
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 16 Georgia 11:04
International visits to Georgia down Georgia 10:51
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Economy 10:47
EU welcomes progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan on new comprehensive agreement – declaration Politics 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 16 Economy 10:37
Azerbaijan eyes growing grape varieties in Uzbekistan Economy 10:28
Azerbaijan records all-time high honey production in late 2021 Economy 10:25
Azerbaijan holds auctions for commissioning of mineral deposits Economy 10:25
EBRD to expand access to finance for SMEs in Azerbaijan Economy 10:21
Azerbaijan notes increase in natural gas production in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran sees increases in insurance of farmers Finance 10:18
Iranian parliament calls for allocation of Justice Shares Finance 10:12
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 18 Oil&Gas 09:52
Azerbaijan discloses revenues of mobile communications sector over 11M2021 ICT 09:52
Money transfers from Azerbaijan to Georgia grow Georgia 09:50
AZPROMO eyes attracting foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's liberated territories Economy 09:45
Iranian currency rates for December 16 Finance 09:41
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 15 Uzbekistan 09:39
Oil prices rise as U.S. fuel demand jumps despite virus surge Oil&Gas 09:31
Azerbaijan disassociates itself from paragraph of Joint Declaration of Eastern Partnership Summit Politics 09:21
Weekly COVID-19 cases drop in Turkey's 61 provinces Turkey 08:44
US ambassador-designate Eric Garcetti vows to help strengthen India Other News 07:57
Indian exports set to touch all-time high of $400 bln this fiscal World 07:19
U.S. airlines warn 5G wireless could wreak havoc with flights US 06:34
The post-Merkel chapter in Indo-German ties World 05:49
EU to combat environmental crime with new directive Other News 05:07
Quad Is Very Much For Real, Moved Very Effectively And Well: S Jaishankar World 04:34
U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire US 03:39
US Navy tests high energy laser weapon system in Gulf of Aden US 02:45
President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 01:56
Georgian PM meets Charles Michel Georgia 01:08
Five hours discussions with Armenian PM held in constructive atmosphere - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 01:08
Southern Gas Corridor was one of the largest infrastructure projects of 21st century - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 01:04
Relations between EU and Azerbaijan are of the nature strategic partnership - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 01:02
Minsk Group could contribute to preparation of peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:58
More than 90% of work on new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and EU completed - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 00:53
Kyrgyzstan’s CEC approves results of parliamentary elections Kyrgyzstan 00:07
