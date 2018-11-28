Uzbekistan becomes member of International Organization for Migration

28 November 2018 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has become a member of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), resulting in the number of member countries of the organization reaching 173, Uzbek media reported referring to the results of the 109th session of the Council of the UN Agency for Migration, which the day before voted in favor of supporting the country’s application for membership in IOM as a member state.

“With great pleasure, I welcome Uzbekistan to the IOM family. Your country is one of the most ancient and located on the most favorable world trade routes, migrants have crossed it since time immemorial. For the first time, I have the honor to welcome a new member country and hope to welcome many more countries during my tenure,” new IOM General Director Antonio Vitorino said.

Uzbekistan’s membership in the organization was included on the session’s agenda at the request of the country’s government, represented by Deputy Minister of Employment and Labor Relations Bahodir Nizomov.

Uzbekistan is the most densely populated Central Asian country and locks in IOM membership from the region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products
Economic News 10:56
Uzbek Central Bank selling pure gold coins for over $1,500
Economic News 10:07
Singapore's Universal Success Enterprises may build multibillion smart city in Uzbekistan
Economic News 09:08
Toshkent Stock Exchange sees first corporate bond transaction
Economic News 27 November 19:02
Uzbekistan eyeing to quadruple agricultural export (Exclusive)
Economic News 27 November 19:01
CITIC Construction may start producing base oils in Uzbekistan
Economic News 27 November 17:35
Latest
Tashkent hosting first export exhibition-fair of Uzbek products
Economic News 10:56
Discussions on Lapis Lazuli project underway in Turkmenistan's Avaza (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 10:43
Saudi Arabia has two options for oil production: Capital Economics
Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows
Finance 10:34
South Korean company interested in building highway in Kazakhstan
Economic News 10:30
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull joint economic projects
Economic News 10:26
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 10:22
OIC to hold 7th Ministerial Conference on role of women in development
Arab World 10:16
Turkmenistan aims to further strengthen partnership with EU
Turkmenistan 10:15