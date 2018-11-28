Uzbekistan becomes member of International Organization for Migration

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has become a member of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), resulting in the number of member countries of the organization reaching 173, Uzbek media reported referring to the results of the 109th session of the Council of the UN Agency for Migration, which the day before voted in favor of supporting the country’s application for membership in IOM as a member state.

“With great pleasure, I welcome Uzbekistan to the IOM family. Your country is one of the most ancient and located on the most favorable world trade routes, migrants have crossed it since time immemorial. For the first time, I have the honor to welcome a new member country and hope to welcome many more countries during my tenure,” new IOM General Director Antonio Vitorino said.

Uzbekistan’s membership in the organization was included on the session’s agenda at the request of the country’s government, represented by Deputy Minister of Employment and Labor Relations Bahodir Nizomov.

Uzbekistan is the most densely populated Central Asian country and locks in IOM membership from the region.

