Mirziyoyev splits Uzbekistan Airways into separate companies

28 November 2018 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s flag-carrier Uzbekistan Airways will be reorganized into two separate joint-stock companies, Uzbekistan Airways and Uzbekistan Airports (for airport management), Uzbek media reported referring to the press service of the company.

According to the information, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a Decree on Measures for the Radical Improvement of Civil Aviation in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In this regard, on Nov. 28, the company was visited by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, who held a meeting at which the implementation of the decree was discussed.

The state enterprises that are parts of the airline will be transformed into limited liability companies. This applies, inter alia, to the aircraft maintenance and repair enterprise Uzbekistan Airways Technics.

The UzAeroNavigation Center will be transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers. Also, the Uzbekistan Helicopters LLC is being established.

According to sources of Gazeta.uz, the president also ordered to prepare proposals on creation of the Ministry of Transport.



