Ministry: Turkey, China mulling tourism development

Turkey and China are discussing the development of tourism sector, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend on Nov. 29.

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy is currently in Beijing to discuss the development of bilateral relations in tourism sector.

"During the visit to Beijing, Ersoy and the Chinese colleague will discuss joint plans for the development of tourism relations," the ministry said.

Some 43,490 tourists from China visited Turkey in September 2018, which is 63.71 percent more than in the same month of 2017, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend earlier.

The ministry noted that the share of Chinese citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in September 2018 accounted for 0.91 percent.

For comparison, this figure was 0.65 percent in September 2017.

Some 302,952 tourists from China visited Turkey in January-September 2018, which is 83.05 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

The share of Chinese citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the nine months of 2018, accounted for 0.95 percent.

The ministry noted that 5,425,845 tourists visited Turkey in September 2018, which is 15.64 percent more than in the same month of 2017.

