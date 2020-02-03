Uzbekistan becomes partner country of International Festival of Crafts in India

3 February 2020 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan became a partner country of the world's largest International Festival of Crafts - "Surajkund Mela 2020" in the Indian Faridabad city of Haryana state, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The opening ceremony was attended by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, the message said.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visited Uzbekistan's pavilion, where he got acquainted with exhibition of handicrafts and country's applied art.

Addressing the ceremony, Indian president noted that India and Uzbekistan have longstanding cultural and diplomatic relations.

"Happy to have Uzbekistan as partner country at the Surajkund Mela 2020. I sincerely thank President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his leadership on such initiatives that make India-Uzbekistan relations even stronger," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

"By supporting and promoting craftsmanship, we are creating new bridges for cultural interaction, helping the younger generation to use creative thinking, demonstrating the best of our countries' heritage," Uzbek Ambassador to India Farhod Arziev said.

The delegation of Uzbekistan consists of almost 100 people, including masters of applied arts, designers and jewelers from all regions, musicians, folk ensembles and cooks.

