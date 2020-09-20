UNWTO talks ways to restore tourism in Turkmenistan in post-pandemic period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sep. 19



Turkmenistan will have to make tourists feel safe and confident enough to travel again, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) representative told Trend.

"This will require political leadership, the cooperation of the public and private sectors, and enhanced levels of international cooperation," added UNWTO.

The restart of tourism means the return of the many social and economic benefits that the sector offers, both in Turkmenistan and elsewhere, UNWTO official said.

Referring to the impact of COVID-19 to tourism, UNWTO pointed out, that the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, and tourism has been the worst affected of all major economic sectors.

But generally, UNWTO noted that Turkmenistan is a country with significant tourism potential.

"It has both world famous cultural sites such as Konye-Urgench – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and sea resorts as Awaza, both of which can be marketed to international tourists," added UNWTO.

Growing tourism in a responsible and sustainable manner will deliver many benefits across Turkmenistan, noted UNWTO.

"Since Turkmenistan is situated on the Silk Road, tourism can help protect and promote the unique culture found along this stretch of the historic route. Again, this will translate into jobs and opportunities," noted UNWTO.

