COVID-19 restrictions notably reduce number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.3
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Temporary restrictions introduced in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) led to a sharp decrease in the number of foreigners visiting the country from April through October 2020, Trend reports referring to the Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications issued in November.
The center said that the situation with COVID-19 affected the country's tourism sector.
According to the State Border Service, in the past 10 months, 720,300 (3.7 times) less foreigners and stateless persons arrived in Azerbaijan from 155 countries of the world compared to the same period of 2019.
Latest
UN office announces agenda of special session of General Assembly on COVID-19 initiated by Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia
Turkey to continue providing all kinds of assistance to Azerbaijan - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Building for Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center under construction - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Trilateral statement on Karabakh to contribute to long-term peace in region - Kazakhstan's President