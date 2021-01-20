Zurab Pololikashvili re-elected Secretary General of UNWTO
Georgian Zurab Pololikashvili has been re-elected Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for four a year tenure, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
Pololikashvili who first became the UNWTO Secretary General in 2017 has thanked everyone for support.
Addressing the Executive Council in Madrid, Pololikashvili said 'together, we have laid the foundations for tourism’s recovery'.
"As we move into 2021, let us keep working closely to make our sector a leading generator of opportunities across the globe", he stated.
State share of Uzbekistan’s enterprise on production of asphalt concrete mixtures sold via electronic auction
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani lands is not just victory for Azerbaijan, it is great victory for entire Turkic world - Turkic Council SecGen
20th century has not seen such barbarism, vandalism and destruction, deliberate destruction of cities, villages - President Aliyev
Soviet leadership tried to break will of Azerbaijani people by sending troops to Baku in 1990 - MP (VIDEO)
State share of Uzbekistan’s enterprise on production of asphalt concrete mixtures sold via electronic auction
French media reported second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint - famous photojournalist (PHOTO)