Zurab Pololikashvili re-elected Secretary General of UNWTO

Tourism 20 January 2021 08:10 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian Zurab Pololikashvili has been re-elected Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for four a year tenure, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Pololikashvili who first became the UNWTO Secretary General in 2017 has thanked everyone for support.

Addressing the Executive Council in Madrid, Pololikashvili said 'together, we have laid the foundations for tourism’s recovery'.

"As we move into 2021, let us keep working closely to make our sector a leading generator of opportunities across the globe", he stated.

