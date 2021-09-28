Minister makes forecast for recovery of Georgia's tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the Georgia's tourism sector has managed to show stability and the industry is recovering rapidly, said the Minister of Economy Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“In 2021, more than a million tourists arrived in Georgia that is a merit of everyone who works in this sector, all businessmen, all hotel, restaurant, travel companies staff members, guides, everyone who has been working in tourism for many years,” the minister says.

Turnava said the tourism industry’s recovery was boosted by the resumption of air traffic.

The current situation gives quite optimistic forecast for the next year, she noted.

“If we look at the statistics of international flights, we will see that almost 70 percent of air traffic has been restored in comparison with August 2019, which is a very good pace. After the pandemic, new carriers, including low-cost airlines, entered Georgia. All this is a prerequisite that in 2022 the tourism sector will fully recover that is very good news for those working in the tourism sector,” Turnava says.

