Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
The construction of airports in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan and Lachin districts will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the tourism development, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kanan Guluzade told Trend.
"These airports will allow tourists to take advantage of the region's rich opportunities, and will contribute to the development of the tourism potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur regions," Guluzade said.
Earlier, the Adviser to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Aida Badalova said that preparations are underway to start construction of Zangilan and Lachin international airports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway is biggest factor in activating North-South Corridor - minister
Latest
Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway is biggest factor in activating North-South Corridor - minister
Azerbaijan's Azersu purchases vehicles, special equipment for servicing settlements in Karabakh region (PHOTO)
Residents of Bina settlement express gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for establishment of Training and Service Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to NGOs, Turkey's Ministry of Interior sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to help businesses create corporate governance mechanisms
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Kazakhstan on election as chairman of Nur Otan party
Nur Otan party should be led by person who was nominated and supported by it in presidential election - Nazarbayev