Time ripes to ponder on AI leverage - Azerbaijan Hotel Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Time has already ripen to ponder on the artificial intelligence (AI) leverage, Board of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Eldar Alimuradov said during panel discussions within the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Trend reports.

“The utilization of online resources has substantially improved and increased its impact. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the globe rediscovers the potential of the digital space: online gatherings, online education, and online presence. This reinvention required technological adaptability and creativity.



Looking ahead, the focus should be on enhancing online resources so that they can respond quickly and efficiently to any future emergency events. One of the interesting areas of development is the application of AI, which opens up new vistas in process optimization and automation,” he emphasized.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) was established in 1992 with the active support of Türkiye and the permanent international secretariat of the organization is located in Istanbul. BSEC was established to promote cooperation, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea region.

Baku hosts the first meeting of BSEC tourism higher education institutions to discuss cooperation, perspectives, and challenges in the field of tourism education.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the Organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel