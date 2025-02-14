Azerbaijan counts visitor flow for nation's Shahdag Tourism Center in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The total number of visitors who used tourism services at Azerbaijan's Shahdag Tourism Center, both skiers and pedestrians, reached over 278,955 people in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Tourism Agency shows that the number of entertainment services during the summer season increased, reaching 36.

Meanwhile, two new types of activities were added for the winter season in the fourth quarter of the year, bringing the total to 38 entertainment services available for guests.

"The construction of two ski slopes, each 3.8 kilometers long, has been completed and is now operational. Additionally, a new special slope, 1,800 meters in length, designed for hosting various international ski competitions, has been opened," the statement said.

The Shahdag Cultural and Tourism Center is constructed on a 242-acre ski slope and encompasses a closed area of 110,000 square meters. In addition to its remarkable architecture, the site has various complexes, including a major plaza, parking facilities, a service building, a fire department, a workshop building, 11 cable car terminals, 2 snow pump stations, 1 power station, and a water intake system for operational convenience. The venue is a critical structure for the nation's winter tourism sector. The center features a total of four ski slopes and attracts numerous domestic and international guests annually.

