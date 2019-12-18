Foreign airline to launch regular flights to Baku

18 December 2019 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for implementation of project in Uzbekistan
Economy 18:56
BP to close two platforms in Azerbaijan for planned maintenance
Oil&Gas 18:52
Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Greek, Moldavian ambassadors (PHOTO)
Politics 18:33
Azerbaijan represented in Abu Dhabi at 8th session on UN Convention against Corruption (PHOTO)
Society 18:20
Russian FM talks exchange of prisoners between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:11
State Tourism Agency: Azerbaijan’s travel companies themselves must create new products
Tourism 17:59
Latest
Iran's home appliance products lack quality standards
Business 19:14
Citizens of Iran, Iraq purchase over 11,000 real estates in Turkey
Turkey 18:58
Azerbaijani company discloses timeframe for implementation of project in Uzbekistan
Economy 18:56
BP to close two platforms in Azerbaijan for planned maintenance
Oil&Gas 18:52
Turkey exports $80M worth of electrical goods to Kazakhstan
Turkey 18:42
SOCAR discloses preliminary results for oil production as of 2019
Oil&Gas 18:37
China-Uzbekistan JV to buy Baker Hughes, Siemens air filters via tender
Tenders 18:37
Digital Kazakhstan program brings Kazakhstan income worth over $1.5B
ICT 18:36
Car production grows in Azerbaijan in 11 months of 2019
Transport 18:36