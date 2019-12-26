Azerbaijan looking to gradually restrict using old, diesel-run cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Azerbaijan is working towards the promotion of environmentally friendly cars, and phased restriction on using of vehicles with an expired life, mainly cars with diesel engines, Head of the Department of Environmental Policy of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Rasim Sattarzade told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

The main goal of the State Program "On Road Safety for 2019-2023" is to ensure safety in the transport sector, said the official.

"The program foresees several areas. One of them is reduction of negative impact on the environment and human health. Stimulating the operation of environmentally friendly cars, electric cars, hybrid cars, and other cars operating on alternative fuels, such as LNG, is important from the point of view of a sharp reduction of amount of exhaust emissions into the atmosphere. This is very important in large cities and megacities," Sattarzade said.

