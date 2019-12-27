Aircraft flying from London to Islamabad makes emergency landing at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport

27 December 2019 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

A captain of British Airways' Boeing B787-8 Dreamliner, flying from London to Islamabad, decided to land at Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport on December 27 due to heavy fog at the Islamabad International Airport, a source at the airport told Trend.

"The plane made a successful landing at the Baku airport at 09:11 (GMT+4),” the source said. “Due to the duration of the flight and according to the airline’s rules, the flight crew must rest before leaving Baku. The passengers of this flight have been accommodated in the transit zone of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport."

Before the flight, the passengers willing to relax at the hotel or go sightseeing in the city may get visas and go outside the airport.

