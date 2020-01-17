Diesel electric generators of Baku Metro ready for operation

17 January 2020 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Diesel electric generators of the Baku Metro CJSC performing the function of reserve energy sources are fully ready for operation, Head of the press service of Baku Metro Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

Some 17 diesel generators have already been installed at 10 substations of Azerenerji OJSC, the head said.

"Generators are fully operational. They will be launched if the supply of high voltage electricity to the metro station is interrupted by any reason. In such cases, trains with passengers will be able to safely exit the tunnels,” Mammadov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku Metro CJSC to receive new fans
Transport 14:57
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro discloses details of projects implemented in 2019
Transport 29 December 2019 11:22
Will new metro stations be built in regions of Azerbaijan?
Transport 19 December 2019 12:35
Overhaul completion timeframe at Jafar Jabbarly subway station in Baku revealed (Exclusive)
Business 8 November 2019 15:27
Baku Metro to buy construction materials via tender
Tenders 2 July 2018 15:54
Baku Metro opens tender to buy 500-kg lifting unit, elevator
Tenders 3 April 2018 19:52
Latest
Body of former head of Armenian National Security Service found in Yerevan
Armenia 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has passed development path equal to century and has now joined ranks of strong countries on global scale
Politics 16:23
IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference
Europe 16:22
Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna
Turkmenistan 16:21
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan push into Chinese electric car market
China 16:20
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy electrical equipment
Tenders 16:16
Georgia named top tourist destination
Tourism 16:06
Viveros Veron intends to develop horticulture in Uzbekistan
Business 16:05