Aircraft of Baku-Alanya flight makes emergency landing in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Jeyhun Alekberov – Trend:

Due to unstable weather in the area of Turkey’s Gazipasa-Alanya Airport , the aircraft captain of the flight J2-9111 of Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways company, flying from Baku at 07:39 (GMT+4) on Feb. 21, decided to land at Ankara Esenboga Airport, Trend reports referring to the Buta Airways on Feb. 21.

The plane landed safely in Ankara at 11:08 (GMT+3) and will fly to Alanya after the weather conditions improve.