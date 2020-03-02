Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Tokyo, Rome due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways has suspended regular flights to Tokyo and Rome due the outbreak of coronavirus in South Korea and in order to prevent the spread of this virus in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Airways.

It also noted that increased security measures have been introduced on all flights, including sanitary quarantine measures and sanitary control of persons crossing the border of Uzbekistan.

In early February, Uzbekistan Airlines suspended flights to China-Beijing and Urumqi. Flights to Seoul were later also cancelled (South Korea also experienced an outbreak of the virus). In addition, due to Saudi Arabia's temporary ban on pilgrims and tourists to Mecca and Medina, the company suspended flights from Tashkent to Medina and Jeddah.

Uzbekistan has also begun to return its citizens from South Korea - as it did from China.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 89,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 65 countries.

