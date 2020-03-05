Georgia considering suspension of air communication with Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government is considering suspension of air communication with Italy, Minister of Finance of Georgia Ivane Machavariani told reporters following the government meeting on March 5, 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Machavariani added the issue is being discussed, but no decision has been made yet.

“Italy is a relatively high-risk area, so this will be a step towards the risk reduction. However, risks may come from other countries as well,” Machavariani said.

According to the minister, Georgia is observing the practice of European partners regarding protection against the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, four cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356