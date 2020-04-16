Russia's Ural Airlines brings Uzbek migrant workers back to Uzbekistan

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Russia's Ural Airlines performed a flight to bring back Uzbek migrant workers from Yekaterinburg to Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to the Ural Airlines' press office.

"On 15 April, Ural Airlines performed a special flight to transport migrant workers from Yekaterinburg to Tashkent. The plane landed at 20:00. The flight was organized to evacuate Uzbek citizens who were in the temporary detention center for foreign nationals of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Yekaterinburg," the report said.

"The preparation of this flight was an operational task for the airline and all participants in the process, to whom we express our gratitude for assistance," the company added.

Ural Airlines is one of the largest Russian airline companies. In 2019, the company carried over 9.5 million passengers.

It operates 48 airliners including three A320neo, two A321neo, 23 - A320, 15 - A321, and five A319, on operational leasing terms.

