Georgian citizens to return from Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

A special flight will be operated from Tel Aviv to Tbilisi on April 18 to bring Georgian citizens back, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia (MFA).

According to the ministry, minors, people with various chronic diseases and transit passengers from the United States will return via a planned flight.

As of April 18, the diplomatic missions of Georgia abroad provided assistance to 7,353 citizens, and 6,435 citizens returned to homeland with the support of the government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishes daily updates on the assistance provided to Georgian citizens abroad in connection with the distribution of COVID-19.

Georgian Airways airlines flies from European cities to Georgia on behalf of the Interagency Coordinating Council for the gradual and organized return of Georgian citizens.

"These flights are carried out in full compliance with the rules of the World Health Organization, and all passengers arriving in Georgia are subject to 14-day quarantine," MFA said.

