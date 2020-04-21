Georgia brings back its citizens from Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

To return citizens to their homeland amid coronavirus outbreak, a Rome-Tbilisi flight will be operated on April 21, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Georgia.

Minors, elderly people, pregnant women, students, people with disabilities, cancer patients, and people with chronic and serious diseases are among the passengers of this flight, the ministry said.

On the same flight, 11 Georgian sailors will return to their homeland.

As reported, to date, Georgian diplomatic missions helped 9,058 Georgian citizens abroad.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill out a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

On the recommendation of the interagency coordination council, the price of tickets for special flights for the return of Georgian citizens from abroad should not exceed 199 euros.

Georgia extended the shutdown on regular air traffic until May 10 following the extension of the state of emergency, Georgian Civil Aviation Agency announced last week.

