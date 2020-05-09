Customs: Expansion of Green Corridor to enhance Azerbaijan's business environment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

There is a need to expand the scope of activity of the Green Corridor system in order to further improve the business environment and constantly improve the position of Azerbaijan in international ratings, said First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General of the Customs Service Ismayil Huseynov.

He made the remark during an online meeting on the implementation of measures on the Management of Foreign Trade indicator, Trend reports.

Aside from Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the SCC, Major-General of the Customs Service Javad Gasimov and the heads of relevant departments attended the meeting.

Huseynov said that simplification of official procedures when crossing the border as part of export-import operations will allow saving time and financial resources for both entrepreneurs and customs authorities.

“The coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on the global economy. The effect of coronavirus also led to a decrease in trade. Despite this, as a result of the flexible and adequate reaction of President Ilham Aliyev to the events, the damage from the pandemic in the country was minimized, and preventive measures were taken. Thanks to this, the Azerbaijani model is cited as an example to other countries,” said the lieutenant-general.

“As a result of the implementation of a strategy for sustainable economic development in our country by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, macroeconomic stability and sustainability have been achieved. Successful reforms carried out in all areas in recent years, including the customs system, have created favorable business environment, facilitated international trade, simplified customs procedures, improved the standard of living of citizens and so on,” Huseynov emphasized.

“The import-export operations and cargo transportation by transit are carried out without hindrance, despite the fact that the movement of passengers and cars is temporarily limited due to coronavirus. Customs officers who show dedication in the fight against the pandemic continue their activities in an enhanced mode,” he noted.

“It is important to carry out appropriate work to optimize the workflow on import-export operations and reduce the time spent on their formalization. We have given specific instructions on incresing the involvement of entrepreneurs in training, including online seminars on legislation and administration rules,” Huseynov said.

The first deputy chairman added that the expanding the scope of the Green Corridor system in order to further improve the business environment and constantly improve the position of Azerbaijan in international ratings is necessity.

