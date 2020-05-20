Ukraine, Georgia may resume flights from July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia is ready to open its borders, which are closed due to coronavirus pandemics, for regular international flights from July 1, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She made the remark during a video conversation with the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Krikliy.

According to Turnava, the resumption of flights between the two countries is necessary as soon as possible.

In turn, Krikliy noted that Ukraine was ready to act quickly and synchronously in order to open borders for passenger traffic via coordination with the foreign ministries of both countries.

Ukrainian airlines have already appealed to the Georgian side with a statement of readiness to resume flights.

Quarantine was introduced in Ukraine due to the spread of coronavirus from March 12. The country closed its borders on March 16 and ceased international air and rail services since March 17. Since March 24, Ukrainians were forbidden to make any tourist trips, primarily by air.

