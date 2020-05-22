UzAuto Motors begins selling cars in Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Uzbek company UzAuto Motors starts the sale of its cars under Chevrolet brand in Belarus, Trend reports with reference to UzAuto Motors.

The first models under the Chevrolet brand, which were presented on the automobile market of the Belarus, were Spark, Nexia and Cobalt.

"The first batch of cars was delivered to the auto center Multimotors, the official dealer of premium cars brand Chevrolet, which has signed a new dealer agreement with UzAuto Motors for the supply of Chevrolet mass segment cars," reads the report.

The company Multimotors, a partner of UzAuto Motors and the official dealer of Chevrolet mass segment cars in Belarus, notes that the main advantage of these cars is an excellent price/quality ratio.

The right to use Chevrolet brand in foreign markets is granted to UzAuto Motors accorfing to the standards set by one of the leaders of the world auto industry - General Motors Company.

On April 28, 2020, UzAuto Motors jointly with its Kazakh partner SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP announced the start of Chevrolet cars sales in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, UzAuto Motors announced that company plans to stop production of Chevrolet Spark, Nexia, Cobalt and Gentra cars until 2023. Instead, the company is to launch a new platform, on the basis of which several models will be produced including, among others, Chevrolet Onix.

In the period from January through April 2020, Uzbekistan produced 96,727 cars, which is 17,113 more than in the same period of 2019.

