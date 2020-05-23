Georgian citizens return from Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

Around 180 Georgian citizens have returned from Italy on a plane heading from Rome to Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, the passengers underwent medical checking upon arrival and were then transferred by a special bus to quarantine zones arranged at different hotels.

The Georgian citizens will be in quarantine for 14 days.

Georgian National Tourism Administration has organized quarantine zones in 76 hotels across Georgia in accordance with the decision of the inter-agency Coordination Council established to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Around 3,273 people have been accommodated in quarantine zones.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill a special online application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

The flights are carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and the ticket price shall not exceed 199 euros.

