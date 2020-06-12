Turkmenistan Railways offers to purchase tickets online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12



Turkmenistan Railways has made possible to buy online tickets by using Altyn Asyr or Senagat payment cards, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The e-tickets will be available for purchase via a special application, developed by Turkmenistan Railways for Android and IOS operating systems.

If the payment is provided by Altyn Asyr plastic card, Halkbank, Turkmenistan's state commercial bank, that is issuing these cards, will be automatically selected in the application, the report said.

Earlier, Turkmenistan Railways made changes to passenger transportation rules due to the coronavirus threat. The changes were introduced in line with sanitary and epidemiological measures carried out in Turkmenistan.

According to the changes, passengers had to present a health certificate received in hospitals at their place of residence or a permission from the police station, or a document confirming a business trip.

The mentioned documents had to be presented during trips to Serhetabat, Kaakhka, Kerki, Gazojak, Tagtabazar, Gyzyletrek, Gerogly, Darganata and Farab border stations.



