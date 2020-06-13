TRACECA developing several areas to improve competitiveness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The main goal of the work of the Permanent Secretariat of Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA is to create an international transport corridor that meets the requirements in the 21st century and is competitive both in terms of transportation cost and cargo delivery, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of IGC TRACECA Asset Assavbayev told Trend.

He noted that the TRACECA is working in the following several directions:

- development of a new agreement on a single transit permit of TRACECA for international road transport;

- strengthening cooperation in the field of modern integrated border management within the competence of TRACECA;

- digitalization, transfer of all processes and documents in electronic format, creation of the online platform for all participants of transportation process;

- development of multimodal transport of TRACECA in accordance with best practices throughout the corridor;

- improving transportation safety;

- attraction of container flow to the TRACECA corridor to increase the volume of transportation by rail.

TRACECA is a system of international cargo transportation by road, based on the Customs Convention on the international carriage of goods using TIR.

The TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission is open to all initiatives that contribute to strengthening the regional transport dialogue and ensuring efficient and reliable international Euro-Asian transport links that contribute to the active development of the economy.

The TRACECA corridor is involved in gradually developing trends in trade and economic relations. The main cargo flows that pass through the corridor, on the one hand, are formed in Western and Central Europe, and on the other - in Central and Southeast Asia.

