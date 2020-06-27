Uzbekistan to commission interchange in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan builds traffic interchange in Sergeli District of Tashkent city, Trend reports citing the Transport Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Trest Mostostroy JSC, Uzbekistan Railways JSC are now completing the construction of overpass at the intersection of Kipchak Street in Sergeli District and Tashkent - Angren Railway. This route is one of the most intensive directions of the Sergeli district and the main transport corridor of the district.

"However, there has been a serious transport problem on this route for many years. Tashkent - Angren railway was passing through Kipchak Street, which caused large traffic jams," the message said.

To solve this problem,Uzbekistan Railways JSC started the construction of an interchange in 2018.

According to the ministry's experts, about 90 percent of the construction of this overpass has been completed to date. It remains only to lay asphalt, to finish and improve pedestrian sidewalks.

