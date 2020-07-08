AZAL and Belavia to perform codeshare flights on Baku-Minsk route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 8

Azerbaijan Airlines has become the marketing partner of Belarusian Belavia airlines for the Baku-Minsk flights to be operated from July 10 to July 31.

In total, seven flights will be performed to be operated twice per week on Fridays and Sundays.

Tickets will be sold both on the website of the Azerbaijan's National Air Carrier (www.azal.az) and the Belarusian airline (www.belavia.by).

Only passengers entitled to enter Belarus are accepted to the Baku-Minsk flights. Passengers transferring via Minsk to a third country will be accepted in accordance with the rules of entry of their country of destination.

To recap, only passengers who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed on board. List of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of the Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) where passengers can be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s referral is as follows:

- Referans Clinical Laboratory Center;

- Leyla Medical Center;

- Memorial Clinic;

- Bona Dea International Hospital;

- Inci Laboratories;

- Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections;

- Caspian International Hospital; and

- UltraLab.

The passengers must receive a certificate of negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

As previously reported, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airport of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft.

Azerbaijan Airlines prepared a video instruction available at https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U

