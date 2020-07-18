Special flight from Rome brings back Georgian citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
The special flight, which was carried out from Rome, arrived at Batumi International Airport and brought 166 Georgian citizens back to Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, the passengers underwent thorough medical check at the airport and then were transferred to quarantine spaces where they will stay during 14 days under the observation of medical personnel.
The Tourism National Administration of Ministry of economy arranged quarantine spaces at 102 hotels across Georgia.
There are 5,627 people placed in the quarantine zone.
@Mila61979356
